sfa-cites-celtic’s-ryan-christie-for-alfredo-morelos-incident 

Claude Bozz is not, as outsiders might imagine, the name of a potential target for Celtic or Rangers during the January transfer window. Rather it is the phonetic Glaswegian description – as employed on social media posts – of an affliction also known as the Wedding Tackle, after the famous photograph of Vinnie Jones clutching Paul Gascoigne in the lower midriff during a Wimbledon vs Newcastle game in 1988.

A recurrence of the phenomenon during Sunday’s Old Firm derby at Celtic Park has attracted the attention of the Scottish Football Association compliance officer and extended the sequence of contentious events involving Alfredo Morelos. TV cameras captured the Rangers striker having his testicles grabbed by the Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie in an incident that was missed by the referee, Kevin Clancy, and his assistants.

Christie has now been cited by the SFA under their Fast Track procedure for a challenge or tackle that “endangers the safety of an opponent or uses excessive force or brutality” and the case will be considered at a hearing at Hampden Park on Monday, although it remains to be seen if the Celtic man will attend. In what might be regarded as an act of karmic revenge, Christie was substituted 10 minutes from the end of the match because of a groin tear which is understood to have necessitated urgent surgery.