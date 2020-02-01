sexual-offence-claims-against-london-taxi-drivers-rise-by-81-per-cent-in-a-year

The number of alleged sexual offences committed by minicab and black cab drivers in London has increased by more than 80 per cent in a year, it was revealed today.

A total of 294 incidents, including 25 alleged rapes, were reported to police in 2018, Transport for London said.

Some 17 drivers were charged with 21 offences, but only five were convicted.

Today’s figures are an increase of 81 per cent on 2017, when 162 offences were reported, including 34 rapes.

TfL said the rise in allegations was a result of minicab firms being required since the end of 2017 to report all allegations to police in an “appropriate and timely way”. It said the vast majority of journeys passed without incident.

There are more than 109,000 licensed private hire (minicab) drivers in London and 22,000 licensed black cab drivers.

Of the 17 drivers alleged to have committed sexual offences, two were convicted of rape. The figures include four historic sexual offences committed by black cab rapist John Worboys, who faced further allegations in 2018. The attacks dated to 2000. He received a life sentence for them last month.

Two minicab drivers were convicted of sexual offences other than rape. Six were cleared, including one charged with two offences. Five others await trial.

Today’s figures reveal that two Uber drivers and one working for Arcade Cars, a minicab firm in Wanstead and Woodford that has ceased trading, were convicted of sexual offences.

A total of 11 Uber drivers were charged. Four are awaiting the outcome of their case and five were found not guilty.

All taxi and minicab drivers undergo enhanced background checks by the Disclosure and Barring Service before being granted a licence by TfL, a process that is repeated every three years.

The gap between reported attacks and prosecutions is caused by a failure to trace the driver, the victim refusing to give evidence, or insufficient evidence.

However, TfL can still act against a firm even if criminal action is not possible. Mandy McGregor, head of transport policing, said: “We would urge anyone who experiences this to report it immediately to TfL and the police so it can be taken seriously and investigated.”