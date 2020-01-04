sex-toy-theft,-cheating-fears-and-lucy-robinson-returns:-7-big-neighbours-spoilers

It’s quite the start to 2020 for the Neighbours, and some will be beginning the New Year far more frustrated than others when their box of sex toys falls into the wrong hands.

Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan (Jackie Woodburne) are the unfortunate pair to have their erotic aids manhandled, can they find what’s taken from their blue box before their embarrassment gets as big as their Ann Summers bill for having to replace it all?

Toadie (Ryan Moloney) suffers every parent’s worst nightmare when Nell goes missing, thanks to Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan).

Lucy Robinson is back in town and causing huge problems for Chloe (April Rose Pengilly) in both her professional life, and within her new marriage.

And Elly (Jodi Anasta) is set to take drastic action when her feelings for Finn (Rob Mills) become too much to handle.

Here’s what’s ahead in Neighbours.

1. Karl and Susan’s sex toys are stolen

Hendrix is sent indoors by Karl to grab a barbecue plate, but Hendrix accidentally grabs the little blue box by mistake. He opens the lid and takes a peek and is shocked by the naughty contents of the container. He knows he should put the items back where he found them, but then he comes up with another devious plan.

2. Toadie’s horror as Nell goes missing

Kyle has lost his confidence and doesn’t believe he can run be part of the Buddy Club so Toadie and Terese put their heads together to try and help. They come up with an idea that sees Kyle sufficiently buoyed, and when he sees Toadie frazzled and overworked he steps in to help with the kids. But disaster strikes when he drops the ball and Nell goes missing – what has Kyle done?!

3. Elly takes drastic action over Finn

Elly and Finn’s feelings have been getting stronger the more time they’ve spent together, especially after what he did during Aster’s birth. Though they haven’t acted on it, Elly warns Finn of the devastation they could cause. Elly decides there is only one thing to help protect Bea, she has to move out of the Kennedys’.

4. Lucy Robinson is back and causing trouble

Lucy Robinson is back in town and it means bad news for poor Chloe. Lucy is out to prove Chloe isn’t up to her job, and so far Chloe is playing right into her hands. Pierce tells his wife that Lucy is out to have her fired and Chloe pulls out the big guns to try and save her job, but it could have huge consequences for someone else.

5. Shane to cheat on Dipi with Roxy?

Roxy and Shane seem to be getting a little to close for comfort, and it hasn’t gone unnoticed by Dipi. Sheila picks up on some funny business going on between them. Can she intervene before Roxy leads him astray, or will it be too late?

6. Pierce’s truth devastates Chloe

As Chloe fights for her job, she is crushed when she overhears Pierce confessing a truth – he doesn’t believe in her. He’s simply fighting for her because she’s his wife. Now she has to prove even her own husband wrong and show that she’s got what it takes. Can she do it?

7. Paul finally accepts Robert?

No matter how much Paul hates Robert, he can’t deny that he helped save David. Harlow and David plan to visit Robert and they want Paul to join, but can they convince him to come? He points out that one good deed doesn’t absolve Robert of his crimes, but when Terese has a word he’s forced to consider accepting the fact Harlow wants to know her dad. Is Robert about to come back into their lives for good?

Scenes air from Monday 6th January.