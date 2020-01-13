‘sex-killer-who-raped-and-murdered-92-year-old-woman-claims-it-was-an-accident’

A man charged with the brutal rape and murder of a 92-year-old woman tried to dismiss the horrific attack as an accident.

Reeaz Khan, 21, is accused of killing Maria Fuertes in Queens, New York last week and told detectives he was actually trying to help the elderly woman who was found lying on the ground near Liberty Avenue and 127th Street ‘with her clothes pulled above her waist and near death.’

At his arraignment Friday, prosecutors said Khan told detectives, ‘He fell down, his belt broke, his pants fell down and his penis fell near her vagina.’

‘Defendant then stated that he did lift up her skirt and he tried to put his penis inside her,’ the prosecutor continued.

Khan later told the New York Daily News: ‘Why would I touch a 92-year-old woman. I have a girlfriend and have sex with other women.’

Fuertes reportedly suffered a broken spine, rib fractures, bruising on her chest and neck, as well as other injuries, according to court papers.

She was reportedly ‘incoherent’ when she was discovered and later died at the hospital.

Khan’s brother reportedly called police after the department released footage of the man wanted in Fuertes’ death. Investigators then tracked can to his home about a half mile away from the scene of the attack.

Even Khan’s father seemed to believe he committed the heinous crime, saying: ‘You make your kids, but you don’t make their minds. We’re very sorry for what happened. Our sympathies go out to the woman’s family.’

Investigators have since said they have obtained footage proving Khan committed the crime. They said Khan approached Fuertes from behind and attacked her as she went to buy cat food late at night.

‘There was some sort of physical contact between the two … causing both of them to fall to the ground. where they landed behind a parked car,’ Deputy Chief of Detective Bureau Queens South Joseph Kenny said, according to the New York Post.

Khan is being held without bail and is set to appear in court on Wednesday.