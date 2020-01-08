sex-education’s-nsfw-scenes-are-choreographed-move-by-move-as-aimee-lou-wood-admits-it’s-‘really-fun’

Netflix’s Sex Education might be peppered with NSFW scenes (which shouldn’t come as any surprise) but the cast enjoy filming them as they are all carefully choreographed.

Aimee Lou Wood, who plays Aimee Gibbs in the series, revealed that they all find it ‘really fun’ filming the show’s – often cringeworthy – sex scenes as their moves are planned in advance.

Speaking ahead of the launch of season two, Aimee told Metro.co.uk that the cast aren’t worried about filming the graphic scenes: ‘It’s actually really fun and I find it really helpful, those sex scenes, because you’re spending a lot of time with your character.

‘You could have full days of doing those kinds of scenes, just you and the director and one other person, so it’s probably the most time that I have personally to really sit with Aimee and be with the character and get to really know who she was.’

She added that seeing how a person behaves in the bedroom helps you get to know them better, explaining: ‘It helped me inform the rest of my characterisation and the other scenes so much, doing those sex scenes, because it says so much about person, how they have sex.

‘So it’s just helpful, it informs so much. That’s why sex scenes are great if they’re done well and if they’re not gratuitous, because it’s a person in their most vulnerable state.

‘You get to feel that you really get to know the character if it’s done honestly and not, you know, mood lighting.’

The show has been praised for its very real portrayal of sex and relationships, giving viewers gritty and unfiltered scenes reminiscent of their own experiences rather than a glossy, Hollywood version of sex.

Asa Butterfield, who plays lead character Otis Milburn, admitted his whole family – including his grandmother – had watched the series, and that he finds it ‘liberating’ performing the sex scenes in the show.

Aimee has also had her share of risqué moments in the show, but the cast work with an intimacy co-ordinator who ensures the scenes go without a hitch.

She explained: ‘It’s so important [to have the intimacy coordinators]. They basically just make it really safe space, and they choreograph effectively, the routine, which is sex.

‘A lot of people get bogged down like “But doesn’t that make it really restricting?” And actually it opens it and makes it so much more free because you know that you have this amount of time, and this amount of moves and you’ve got to tell the story of the scene through that.

‘It makes it feel so much safer and freeing for the acting.’

Sex Education season two arrives on Netflix on 17 January.





