sex-education’s-eric-became-the-therapy-for-gay-men-and-women-in-danger:-netflix’s-lgbtq-icon-is-saving-lives

With the second series of Sex Education just around the corner, fans of the hit Netflix show are eagerly awaiting the return of characters including Eric Effiong, but the comedic character has had a far greater impact on some people’s lives.

Speaking ahead of the release of season two, Ncuti Gatwa, who plays Eric, revealed he still gets messages from men and women in countries where it is illegal to be gay, thanking him for representing them on screen.

He told Metro.co.uk: ‘I do get a lot of messages from people. Still now to this day I get DMs from people being like, either “It’s illegal to be gay where I am in the world or my family find out then things are going to be really tricky for me”.

‘I do receive a lot of those messages and it’s quite nice – not nice to receive those messages because it’s obviously horrible to think that anyone is going through that.

‘But whereas we had such a fun time in season one, we literally were just having a laugh making this TV program and there was a TV program that came out of us just laughing every day, it’s just quite nice to know that it also has a really profound effect on people as well and it tackles a deeper issue in a multitude of ways.’

The first season saw Eric defy the bullies to be, dress, and act exactly as himself, however, it wasn’t without its darker moments.

When Eric dresses up in women’s clothes to go to a film screening with Otis, only to be stood up and end up without his phone or wallet after someone steals his leopard-print coat, he is the victim of a homophobic attack as he walks home.

Ncuti revealed that the nuances of Eric make him so enjoyable to portray, explaining: ‘I mean, it’s been incredible, Eric is such an honour to play and I love playing him.

‘Every day I come in, I’m like, “What is this boy wearing today? What is he going to be up to today? It’s a real honour to get to play somebody so fun but that also has a real weight to him.

‘And his storyline in season one wasn’t all frolics and fun times, like he goes through a really tough time as well and rebuilds himself.

‘And so I hope that it was nice for kids watching to be able to kind of see strength in this character and see strength in a way that hasn’t been portrayed before and they can look at it and be like, “Oh, I can also be strong and I can be strong in this way and that’s fine.”’

He added: ‘It’s been nice playing that character and I think the show deals with so many different issues like so, so many different issues.

‘And I think about the other characters’ storylines; when I think about Ruby’s storyline with a picture going about and the slut-shaming and revenge porn and all that kind of stuff.

‘All these things, it deals with a multitude of issues. And I feel very lucky to be part of a show that people can watch and see that.’

Sex Education season two arrives on Netflix on 17 January 2020.





