sex-education-season-3:-what-happens-next

Sex Education is expected to be renewed for season 3, but what will happen in the new season? Check out some of these predictions for Sex Education season 3!

Sex Education season 2 premiered on Netflix on Friday, Jan. 17. After binge-watching the new season, fans, like me, all over the world are wondering what’s going to happen next!

Netflix has not officially renewed the series for season 3, but it’s only a matter of time. There have been reports, including this one from What’s on Netflix, that the new season will start filming this spring. That means Netflix has all but renewed the show for season 3, but the streaming network has not shared that information publicly.

If that’s true, we’ll likely see the new season in the early part of 2021, and we’ll share the official release date with you when we find out.

So, what happens next in season 3 of the Netflix original series?

Well, a lot, probably!

Otis and Maeve

At the end of season 2, Otis revealed his true feelings for Maeve. He called her and left a message during the quiz competition. After the quiz competition, things quickly hit the fan for Maeve, who called Child Protective Services, or the UK equivalent, because her mother was using drugs again. Maeve’s mother and sister were, then, removed from the home.

Maeve never listens to Otis’s message, and after all that happens, she goes to Isaac’s to make some food. When he doesn’t have any, she runs to the store, but she leaves her phone behind. Then, Isaac listens to Otis’s message and deletes it.

I was a little bummed to see the series end this way, but I understand the writers did it this way. If Maeve and Otis will end up together, they need to keep them apart as long as possible. Bringing them together opens up a whole new set of possibilities in season 3, but it also backs the writers into a corner.

Now, after season 2, they can bring Maeve and Otis together how they want to, or they can keep them apart. It’s up to them to decide what happens with Maeve and Otis, and honestly, I’m not opposed to keeping the whole will they/won’t they storyline going into the future.

Will Maeve and Otis get together in season 3? Will Otis start a relationship with Ruby or another girl? We’ll see!

Jean

While the ending of season 2 was a big deal for Maevis shippers, the season finale had much bigger consequences for Jean, who found out she was pregnant with Jakob’s child.

What a twist! I definitely didn’t see it coming, and I’m very interested in seeing how the writers will proceed with this story. There’s so much opportunity for exploring the many social stigmas and issues of pregnancy in season 3, and that should be really interesting for fans to see.

Jean is the second-best character in this series behind Eric, and giving Jean a much bigger story in season 3 is exactly what this show needs.

Adam and Eric

At the end of season 2, Adam makes another public display, but this time, it’s during the wackiest play of all time, to show his love for Eric, and keeps it in his pants. And, it works! Eric chooses Adam over Rahim.

It will be really interesting to see how Eric and Adam move forward in season 3. Adam has a lot of issues and a lot of anger built up inside. I’m sure that he’ll get better at dealing with things, but Sex Education, while far-fetched at times, is one of the best shows on TV at showing its characters moving through very real issues. That’s what this show is about, and the show doesn’t gloss over anything to make a point. The characters have to earn their progress, and that usually includes making a ton of mistakes along the way.

I’m assuming that’s what will happen for Adam and Eric in the new season. These two have a past, and I don’t know that they can already overcome that past.

Other characters

Lily and Ola are together after season 2, and it will be really interesting to how their relationship goes in the new season.

Jackson is quitting swimming, and he’s grown much closer to his moms in the process. He also has a new friend in Viv, who was one of my favorite characters of the season. I hope they get more screentime in season 3.

I’d also like to see the Breakfast Club-like group get back together again. After coming together to help Aimee, I can see a real friendship forming with these characters in future seasons.

What do you think will happen in the new season? Let us know in the comments!