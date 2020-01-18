sex-education-season-3:-renewal-status-and-release-date

What a way to kick off the new year as Sex Education season 2 premiered on Netflix. It’s only been a couple of days since its release but fans are already asking about season 3 and its possible release date. Below, we dived into the renewal status and expected release date for season 3 of Sex Education.

Renewal status

Netflix has not renewed Sex Education for season 3 yet, but this is expected based on Netflix’s history. Despite not having an official announcement, What’s on Netflix shares season 3 is rumored to begin filming in May of 2020 and run until September 2020.

Generally, Netflix likes to wait a few months before announcing they’re picking up a show for another new season. Being that Sex Education season 2 was just released a few days ago, there’s nothing for fans to worry about just yet. Many factors go into this decision and why they like to take this approach, but the main reason is to track viewership over the first month or so.

Season 1 hit over 40 million views in the first month of its release back in January 2019. It speaks volumes that Netflix kicked off the new year with season 2 of this hit show. In other words, they’re expecting nothing but great results and for season 2 to exceed season 1 when it comes to viewership and success.

Sex Education is considered to be one of Netflix’s gems when it comes to shows. There are already people all over social media screaming for a season 3. It definitely seems like many people have already binged watched season 2.

As we mentioned, Sex Education has not been renewed for season 3 yet. You can expect an announcement in the next couple of months. It’s highly unlikely that a show like Sex Education, as successful as it is, won’t be renewed for another season. Plus you have the rumors of filming to begin in May of 2020. We just haven’t heard the official word from Netflix.

If and when Sex Education is renewed for season 3, you can expect another quick release. It’s shocking how fast season 2 was announced, filmed and released. All were done in a year’s time frame.

Obviously nothing is guaranteed when it comes to release dates but fans of the series should be happy about the possible quick release. At the minimum, we should expect a 12-month gap between seasons 2 and 3. If we follow that timeline, we can expect Sex Education season 3 in January of 2021. We’ll keep you updated on the expected release date of Sex Education season 3 as soon as we find out.

Do you want to see Sex Education season 3? Let us know in the comments below!