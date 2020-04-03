sex-education-season-3:-release-date,-cast,-plot-and-trailer-details-you-might-have-missed!

The Netflix original series, Sex Education, is coming back with a brand new season. The renewal information of the Netflix series was declared through the official Twitter and Instagram page of Netflix as well as the official Instagram page of the show. The show was renewed shortly after the premiere of the second season of the show in February.There is no more information regarding the release date of the show, but going by the previous release pattern of the show, the third season can be expected by early 2021.The filming of the next season should probably start in the mid of 2020. However, the pandemic outbreak of COVID-19 might affect the timing of the production of the next season of the series. This might also result in a shift in the release date of the upcoming season.Netflix has already released a teaser for the upcoming season of the series. The official Instagram handle of the show has also been entertaining the fans with various posts. A video was uploaded on February 10, 2020, by the showrunners in which Alistair Petrie, who is known as Mr. Groff in the show, was seen as an art instructor in a gallery of paintings of the various characters of the show.The primary ensemble cast is expected to reprise their roles. We are seeing the ‘sex kid’ Otis (Asa Butterfield), his mom Jean (Gillian Anderson), Maeve (Emma Mackey), and Eric (Ncuti Gatwa). Aimee (Aimee-Lou Wood), Adam (Connor Swindells), Jackson (Kedar Williams-Stirling), and Ola (Patricia Allison) will also be seen in the upcoming season.Nothing is certain of what will happen in the upcoming season, but we can expect the formation of two new couples – Otis and Maeve; Adam and Eric. Ola’s attraction towards Lily, the closeness between Adam and Eric, and Jean’s pregnancy has left the fans dumbstruck!We have to wait and watch whether Otis’ confession for Maeve over the voicemail which was deleted ever reaches her or not. The upcoming season will be full of answers to all the questions left behind by the previous season.