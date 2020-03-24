sex-education-season-3-is-full-of-cliffhangers??-checkout-for-release-date,-plot-and-expectation!

The British comedy-drama series Sex Education was the flag-bearer of change when it first surfaced on Netflix back in January 2019. It got everybody talking about something no one talks about- Sex, being a hush-hush topic. Sex Education is hands done informative without being preachy, thanks to the relatable characters.

The second season is critically acclaimed and is believed to have outshined its former season. Season 2 was the talk of the town and here’s why (*spoilers alert!)-

1. For its inclusivity: The Season 2 took into account the various sexual orientations- Ola comes out as pansexual, Adam discovers that he is bisexual and Florence learns that she’s asexual.

2. Sexual Assault is NOT okay: Aimee is confronted by a pervert in the bus on her way to the school. At first, she’s in denial about the whole situation but then Maeve convinces Aimee to stand against it and lodge a complaint.

3. Woman Camaraderie: Nothing can be more powerful than your girl gang. Yes, we are talking about the bus scene. The one where Aimee’s galpals board the bus together to make her understand that “It’s just a stupid bus”. One of the most iconic scenes ever, truly.

4. Maeve being a badass: Maeve Wiley is a queen and she re-established that in Season 2.



Maeve recalls about how some boys catcalled her and this woman blamed it on her saying, “your shorts are too revealing”. So she went home and cut them shorter. YES, GURL!

What to expect from Season 3?

Yes, we hear you. We are as excited for Season 3 as you are because it’s full of cliffhangers! The good news is that the show has been renewed for a third season as confirmed by Netflix on 10th Feb 2020 so we can expect the third season to show up by Jan 2021 yay!!!

Will Adam and Eric be a thing in this season? What about Rahim? Is Jean going to have the baby? And most importantly, what about Otis and Maeve? (*Curse words for Isaac*)



That’s a lot of unfinished business and hopefully, Season 3 will come bearing all the answers.