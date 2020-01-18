‘sex-education’-season-3:-filming-reported-to-begin-may-2020

Despite the second season has just released, we’ve already learned that filming is already planned for the third season of Sex Education! Scheduled for the Spring, it won’t be long before the cast and crew get back together as we continue Otis’ awkward journey through Mooredale secondary school.

As one of the most popular series on Netflix to date, it should come to no surprise that Netflix will be looking ahead to the third season. We’ll be keeping you up to date with all the latest news and information regarding season 3, including what we can expect, production news, casting, and trailers and of course the Netflix release date.

Has Netflix renewed Sex Education for season 3?

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Reportedly Renewed (Last Updated: 17/01/2020)

Despite the fact that Netflix hasn’t officially confirmed renewal for Sex Education, by all accounts, it looks like the third season will be on the way in the near future. We have it on good authority, thanks to Production Weekly, that the third season of Sex Education is reported to begin filming in May 2020 and will run until September 2020.

The popularity of Sex Education is huge and we’re expecting to see Netflix confirm renewal very soon.

What is the production status of Sex Education season 3?

Production Status: Pre-Production

Laurie Dunn, the creator of Sex Education has already confirmed that she is writing for the third season. Dunn has confirmed that she began writing for the third season regardless of the series renewal status:

That’s just a very normal part of the process because we work on such tight schedule, and season three hasn’t been green lit yet or officially commissioned.

We can expect to see Netflix reveal another script read with the cast for the third season.

Which cast members will be returning for season 3?

The following cast members are expected to return for the third season of Sex Education:

Role Actor Where have I seen/heard them before? Otis Milburn Asa Butterfield Hugo | Ender’s Game | The Boy in the Striped Pajamas Jean Milburn Gillian Anderson The X-Files | The Fall | The Last King of Scotland Eric Effoing Ncuti Gatwa Sex Education | Horrible Histories: The Movie | Stonemouth Maeve Wiley Emma Mackey Badger_Lane | Death on the Nile | The Winter Lake Adam Groff Connor Swindells VS. | The Vanishing | Jamestown Jackson Marchetti Kedar Williams-Stirling Shank | Wolfblood | Montana Mr. Groff Alistair Petrie Rogue One | The Bank Job | Victor Frankenstein Aimee Gibbs Aimee Lou Wood Sex Education | Louis Wain Olivia Simone Ashley Broadchurch | Pokemon Detective Pikachu | Strike Ruby Mimi Keene Eastenders | Close | Tolkein Anwar Chaneil Kular Informer | Doctors Viv Chinenye Ezedu Sex Education | The Stranger Lily Iglehart Tanya Reynolds The Mallorca Files | Delicious | Death in Paradise

We’ll ensure to update you with all the latest news on the cast when we learn more!

How many episodes will the third season air?

Like the previous seasons, we can expect the third season to air a total of eight episodes, but we’re waiting for confirmation.

Each episode is expected to have a runtime of roughly 45 minutes.

Are you excited for the third season of Sex Education? Let us know in the comments below!