Sex Education season 2 trailer reveals first look at Otis and Maeve’s biggest challenge yet – a chlamydia outbreak

The trailer for Sex Education 2 is finally here, and things are about to get hot under the collar for Otis (Asa Butterfield) and his best mate Eric (Ncuti Gatwa).

As the duo start a new term together and hope to leave the clinics and drama behind, it seems they’re faced with an outbreak of chlamydia, which is tearing its way through Moordale Secondary.

All while they’re coming to terms with their own sexuality, with Otis taking things to the next level with his girlfriend Ola (Patricia Allison), while Eric appears to have a new love interest.

And it seems their parents are even getting in on the romance, as they’re caught by their loved up kids Ola and Otis.

Which you know, couldn’t be any more awkward if they tried.

Eric made sure to point this out to his bestie, joking: ‘You finally get a girlfriend and it turns out she’s practically your sister.’

It has never been an easy ride for the team, but it seems as though they’re going to have to navigate their way through even more bombshells than we saw in the first season.

Jean (Gillian Anderson) is still as fabulous as ever and is continuing her sex education classes to the school.

‘I’m here to start an open conversation about S-E-X,’ she muttered to the packed assembly hall, while her son tried to sink into his chair.

But despite the room falling silent, someone shouts out: ‘Can you woff a courgette?’ and we’re straight back into the teen comedy-drama we’ve fallen in love with.

Just last year, screenwriter Laurie Nunn won an award, where she joked about writing penis jokes for a living during her acceptance speech – probably giving us all an insight into what’s to come in the next installment.

She said: ‘Through writing this show, I really did want to start a conversation about sex education and how it’s still very lacking as part of our culture and particularly in our schools.

‘I think it’s urgent for boys and girls, but particularly for women.

‘I’m in my 30s and through writing the show, I realised how little I knew about my own body and about my relationship with sex and pleasure and desire and all those things.

‘I just think those conversations are so incredibly urgent and important, particularly at a time when we’re talking so much about consent and female agency.’

Sex Education will return to Netflix on 17 January with eight new episodes, the first season is available to stream now.





