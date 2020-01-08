sex-education-season-2-trailer:-moordale-secondary-deals-with-school-wide-chlamydia-outbreak-in-netflix-comedy

Netflix shared a trailer of Sex Education Season 2 on Tuesday. The Original show revolves around the socially awkward high schooler Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield), who moonlights as his peers’ sex therapist from all that he has learned from his actual sex therapist mother Jean (Gillian Anderson).

A still from Sex Education Season 2. Image from YouTube

The trailer opens to all students of Moordale Secondary, including Otis, seated in the school’s auditorium as their principal announces they have gathered for a session with a sex therapist. Walks in Otis’ mother, which embarrasses the young teenager. This time, the series delves into his now-strained relationship with Maeve (Emma Mackey), and how he tries to move on with his new girlfriend Ola (Patricia Allison).

There are also new highlights this season, including a French guy, who quickly grabs everyone’s attention, and a bigger drama, where Otis finds his girlfriend’s dad is seeing his mother. While he struggles with his own problems, there is an even bigger one lurking on Moordale — chlamydia. Season 1 touched upon the awkward and messy bits about sexuality that are almost never spoken about.

Sex Education is among the many shows on Netflix like Sex, Explained and Big Mouth, which attempt to maintain a continuous dialogue about a usually taboo topic.

Here is the trailer

On 17 January, Sex Education is coming back with a bang. Here’s a trailer to get you in the mood 💦pic.twitter.com/1naJl5bznC — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) January 7, 2020

The show also stars Ncuti Gatwa, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Alistair Petrie, and Mimi Keene. Newcomers to the cast include Sami Outalbali, George Robinson, and Chinenye Ezeudu.

Laurie Nunn has written and created the show, produced by Eleven. Ben Taylor, Alice Seabright, and Sophie Goodhart have co-directed the new season. Jamie Campbell, Nunn, and Taylor are also attached as executive producers.

Netflix will premiere all episodes of Sex Education Season 2 on 17 January.

Updated Date: Jan 08, 2020 12: 23: 01 IST