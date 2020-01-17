sex-education-season-2-soundtrack:-every-song-featured-on-the-hit-netflix-series

Many aspects of Netflix teen comedy Sex Education‘s second season are hugely deserving of praise – the sensitive, honest manner in which it portrays teen sexuality, the quirky, quasi-American setting that evokes the spirit of John Hughes and the numerous excellent performances from its young cast all being amongst its greatest qualities.

But another department in which the show excels, as it did during its debut run, is through its excellently curated soundtrack, which includes all manner of hits from across several different eras.

American singer-songwriter Ezra Furman, who wrote much of the soundtrack for the first series, is once again featured prominently, while there’s also room for artists as diverse as Frankie Goes to Hollywood, Salt-N Pepa and Sharon Van Etten.

Unfortunately, some of the most humorous songs that feature in the season – those which appear in the Moordale School Show (an erotic musical version of Romeo & Juliet), haven’t quite made it onto Spotify just yet, but we’ve put together a playlist of all the other tunes that appear during the second season.

NOTE: Some songs featured in the soundtrack are covers that are not on Spotify. In cases where we couldn’t find the cover version, we have instead included the original.

And we’ve picked out some of the highlights below…

*Contains some spoilers for Sex Education season 2*

I Touch Myself – Scala & Kolacny Brothers

What better choice of song could there be to soundtrack an opening montage of Otis masturbating than a choral rendition of Divynls hit I Touch Myself? An inspired musical choice to get the season started.

Two Tribes – Frankie Goes To Hollywood

This Frankie Goes to Hollywood classic plays during a fight between pupils in the Moordale Secondary School playground.

Happy Talk – Captain Sensible

This light-hearted song plays during a scene which is anything but light-hearted – when Aimee is sexually assaulted on her bus journey to school.

Pale Blue Eyes – Velvet Underground

This all time great from The Velvet Underground plays at the close of episode three, after one of the series’ rare positive interactions between Otis and Maeve – when he buys her a five year diary for her birthday – so that she can rip out all of her birthday presents.

I Can Change – Ezra Furman

Furman provides many songs for the show’s soundtrack, but few are as evocative as this wonderful cover of LCD Soundsytem’s I Can Change, which plays over one of Eric and Adam’s late night jaunts.

Itty Bitty Pretty Woman – Screamin’ Jay Hawkins

The opening music for episode six, as Anwar encounters some sexual problems with his boyfriends.

Having A Party – The Osmonds

The Osmonds’ 1974 hit is one of many songs which plays during the disastrous party Otis throws during episode siix.

Mystery Of Love – Sufjan Stevens

This beautiful folk song by indie superstar Sufjan Stevens was first written for the soundtrack of Call Me By Your Name, and plays here after a difficult conversation between Jakub and Jean.

Make Your Own Kind Of Music – Cass Elliot

Provides an excellent soundtrack to Maeve, Ola, Lily, Olivia, Aimee and Viv as they take out their frustrations by taking a golf club to some disused cars – a habit taught to Ola by Adam.

Seventeen – Sharon Van Etten

Perhaps the best needle-drop of the season, Sharon Van Etten’s song plays towards the end of episode seven as Maeve, Ola, Lily, Olivia and Viv get the bus with Aimee in solidarity after she has been sexually assaulted.

Wishin’ and Hopin’ – Dusty Springfield

Dusty Springfield’s song was famously used at the beginning of classic Julia Roberts-starring rom-com My Best Friend’s Wedding – and here it is used to good effect to soundtrack Adam’s frantic dash to get to the school play and declare his feelings for Eric.

Sex Education season 2 is streaming now on Netflix