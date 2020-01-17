Sex Education, season 2 review: sweet, funny, admirable – but not very sexy

According to Netflix, Sex Education was one of the streamer’s most viewed shows of 2019. I’m not among its devoted fans, but what do I know? I’m way too old.

Old enough to remember the John Hughes films which apparently inspired the writer, Laurie Nunn, to set the series in a weird fictional universe that is ostensibly British (the accents, the cynicism, the lead existing in a near-constant state of extreme social embarrassment), yet looks American (the varsity jackets, the jocks, the campus where it never rains). In common with those films, the cast are playing teenagers but all look 27.

It is back for a second series. Otis (Asa Butterfield) is no longer the unofficial school sex therapist. Mortifyingly, his mother – an actual sex therapist, dismayed by the school’s sex and relationships education – installs herself in a classroom to offer advice. She is played by Gillian Anderson, who brings a touch of class to proceedings by dint of being Gillian Anderson. Otis’s exuberant best friend, Eric (Ncuti Gatwa, the best thing in it), is smitten by a hot French student. And the sullen but vulnerable Maeve (Emma Mackey) returns, coping with a nightmare mother (Anne-Marie Duff).