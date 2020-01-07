sex-education-season-2:-netflix-releases-the-new-trailer

Netflix released the official trailer for Sex Education season 2. The new season premieres on Netflix on Friday, January 17, 2020.

The Sex Education season 2 trailer is finally here! Netflix shared the official trailer for the new season exactly 10 days before the season of the Netflix original series premieres on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.

The trailer opens with Moordale secondary students sitting in an auditorium and being told they are going to hear from a relationship expert. Unfortunately, the guest speaker is none other than Jean Milburn, Otis’s mom! Otis begins sliding down his chair, petrified his mother is talking to his classmates about these issues.

What follows is a series of clips from season 2, and it looks hilarious. Otis wants to stop the underground therapy, but his classmates keep coming to him with questions. Will Otis and Maeve, who hasn’t been on great terms since the end of last season, keep the business going? We’ll find out soon.

The trailer also acts as a teaser for the whole Otis-Maeve relationship. Will they finally get together?

We also see clips of Otis, Maeve, Jackson, Adam, Eric, Aimee, Ola, Lily, Jean, and her new fling, Jakob, who is in a rather compromising position.

As you can see, most of the cast of the first season is back. Asa Butterfield, Emma Mackey, Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Alistair Petrie, Mimi Keene, and Aimee Lou Wood, Patricia Allison and Mikael Persbrandt will all reprise their roles for season 2.

Here is the official trailer for Sex Education season 2!

You are only 10 days away before season 2 premieres, so you best hurry and catch up if you haven’t seen the first season yet. Like the first season, there are eight episodes in the new season, so it makes for a rather quick binge-watch. All the episodes will be added to Netflix at one time.