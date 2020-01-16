sex-education-season-2-is-coming-to-netflix-tonight

Sex Education season 2 is coming to Netflix very soon! The new season of the Netflix original series premieres on Friday, January 17, 2020.

The wait to watch Sex Education season 2 is almost over! If you stay up late tonight in the US, you can start watching the new season as soon as it’s available to stream on Netflix.

Sex Education season 2 premieres at 12: 01 a.m. PT on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. As soon as it hits midnight on the West Coast, your binge-watch of season 2 begins! That’s 8 a.m. GMT for all you in the UK.

Early into 2020, this is the biggest Netflix original show of the year so far. Sex Education was one of the most popular Netflix shows throughout last year, and I have no doubt this season will be one of the most popular Netflix comedies of this year.

At the end of the first season, a lot happened right at the end of the season, and it looks like season 2 picks up pretty much right after all those big events.

The whole cast is back from season 1, basically, with Asa Butterfield, Emma Mackey, Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa, Aimee Lou Wood, Connor Swindells, and the rest of the gang returning for season 2. It looks like we’ll also meet a few new characters in the new season.

Check out the trailer for Sex Education season 2 below!

I’m fully expecting the bulk of the story in season 2 to revolve around Maeve and Otis’s relationship. There are only eight episodes, and for the show to establish Otis’s progress with Ola and his social life, a significant portion of the season will be devoted to Otis’s feelings for Maeve and vice versa.

We already saw how their relationship, and then lack thereof, shaped the first season. And, I expect that to continue subconsciously for these characters. Like with the first season, Otis and Maeve know they have feelings for each other at different times, but they don’t really understand how much those feelings are shaping their other actions.

I imagine things will be smooth-ish sailing early on, but then we’ll start to see if Otis and Maeve can stay apart throughout the season. We’ll see!

It’s not all about Otis and Maeve, though. We still have Eric, the best character in the series, who made a lot of personal progress throughout the first season. It will be interesting to see how his experiences shape his growth over this season, especially after everything that happened with Adam.

Speaking of Adam, we’ll get to see how military school is treating him. I have a feeling things won’t be going so well, but we’ll see shortly!

Oh, and there’s a chlamydia epidemic at Moordale Secondary School. Isn’t that wonderful?

Will you be staying up late to watch the new season?