sex-education-season-2:-after-gaining-world-wide-recognition-in-the-first-season,-netflix-is-ready-with-the-second-release

Sex education, a British-American show has been something of great interest to the viewers because of the title itself and has gained wide recognition in a shirt span of time. The show has a tinge of drama with romance toppings. With the first season going a superhit, the second season had to be renewed to carry on the story further.

Picture: rolling stone

Plot

The first season ends with the main character, Otis having a mixed feeling about sex due to his mother (Gilian Anderson in the show) being a sex therapist herself. However he starts having a complex, mixed relationship with a girl Ola in his school.

What sort of a bond Otis share with Maeve?

The show gets very complicated in the first season where Otis is seen having relationships with the girls of his class. Maeve is another important character of the show who’s a partner of Otis.

They both are business partners, sex advice business inspired by his mother who would help him out by intervening at times which was one of the reasons for him feeling awkward as well.

What’s the complication in their relation?

Maeve and Otis were partners from a long time and weren’t ever seen and couples. Maeve is believed to be naive unlike Otis however they both were good business partners and would look upto the future of their business well together.

Maeve interferes in Otis’s relationship with Ola

Maeve despite becoming pregnant continues to have relationships with boys repeatedly. Maeve tried moving Otis away from Ola as much as possible. The first season indeed lays emphasis on sexual desires and how to come over them, homophobia, unwanted pregnancy and physical insecurities. For the first time an unusual problem was highlighted in the show of Vaginismus.