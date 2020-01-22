sex-education-feels-far-more-revolutionary-than-skins-ever-did

This piece contains spoilers for Sex Education series two.

Ah, the humble high school drama. Adored by fans, derided by snobs, occasionally feared by parents.

Following the trials and tribulations of high school kids as they navigate love, lies, sex, and pesky adults, every generation has its defining favourite; be it Dawson’s Creek, Beverly Hills 90210, The OC or even Waterloo Road.

Naysayers dismiss such programmes as unrealistic (as if Game of Thrones was a documentary), soapy (not a bad thing, and anyway so is Star Wars) and irresponsible (like kids would be sat at home reading religious texts cover-to-cover if the genre didn’t exist).

But they are, without question, extremely important. As varied as the teen drama genre is (Glee and Skins aren’t exactly interchangeable), these shows give younger viewers escapism and fun, but also comfort and hope via characters and issue-driven situations they can see themselves in.

In recent years, though, it’s been harder for new shows to cut through; mainly because there are so bloody many of them. Despite the occasional acclaimed gem (Elite, Skam) and headline-friendly teen-idol-maker (Riverdale), a truly demographic-crossing, boundary-breaking teen hit has been hard to come by. Until now.

Yes, we finally have another legitimately huge hit on our hands in the form of Sex Education – the second season of which finally landed on Netflix late last week.

This show is massive. It’s been No1 on the streaming service’s in-house rankings since the new episodes dropped, its stars are collecting huge followings online (Asa Butterfield has 3.1 million Instagram followers, Emma Mackey 2.8 million and Ncuti Gatwa 1.1 million), and – according to Google Trends – over the last week the phrase ‘Sex Education’ has been more searched than ‘Brexit’, ‘Climate Change’ and ‘Love Island’.

Thanks to its fully-formed, three-dimensional characters and an expertly concocted mix of heartfelt storylines, series two has a 100 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes and quite deservedly got a five-star review right here on Metro.co.uk.

But acclaim doesn’t always translate to resonance with an audience, and visa versa. So why is Sex Education hitting such a sweet spot (sorry) with viewers around the world?

Like all the best teen shows, it’s because – despite being set in a heightened world where, in this case, the school seems stereotypically American and none of the teenagers really look like teenagers (Gatwa is 27, Mackey is 24, the mighty fine Connor Swindells, who plays Adam, is a mature-looking 23) – it’s refreshingly bold in its handling of things people are dealing with in real life.

Of course for Sex Education, that mainly means sex. The way it tackles its subject matter is inspirational, really: it’s addressing stuff everyone thinks and talks about, and presenting it in a deftly taboo-busting way.

It’s heartening to think that high-school-age fans will see a world in which they don’t have to be ashamed to discuss or confront their own sexual experiences and issues – whether positive or, in the case of Aimee’s assault plot, distressing.

Crucially, it does all that with a diverse cast, something that puts the all-white likes of The OC and Gossip Girl to shame. We have a gay love triangle in which the central character is a proudly open black man, another character realising her own pansexuality, and the archetypal ‘conflicted jock’ grappling with pushy parents who happen to be lesbians.

Mid-way through the new season, we even have a fairly meek middle-aged woman (the excellent Samantha Spiro) rediscovering her right to a libido.

That kind of envelope-pushing representation is so important. Back in 2007 I was an 18-year-old coming to grips with my own sexuality and seeing Maxxie (Mitch Hewer) being casually accepted as part of the core group on Skins, as well as lovingly embraced by his parent (Bill Bailey), meant a huge amount.

When the show regenerated with a new cast in 2009, the same-sex coupling of Naomi and Emily was similarly lauded, and rightly so.

One thing Skins was criticised for, however, was its focus on one ‘cool’, rowdy, hedonistic group – something that comedian Stuart Lee said at the time made him feel ‘really glad I’m not a teenager watching TV for teenagers now, because I’d feel really left out by something like Skins. [It] would make me as a teenager feel more alone.’

Indeed, for all the good it did me seeing someone like Maxxie, it didn’t half make me feel like a bit of a boring square.

Sex Education side-steps such pitfalls by focussing on a huge array of characters: frontman Otis (Butterfield), lest we forget, is something of a misfit; while Maeve (Mackey) is wonderfully complex. Many fans are in agreement that the best new character this year is Viv (Chinenye Ezeudu): all-round brainbox, library mainstay and key player on the Moordale quiz team.

In short, Sex Education – like all the great teen dramas did when they first landed – feels revolutionary.

Skins felt the same back in 2007 for the way it confronted the drink-and-drug-obsessed side of teen life; and in 2003, The OC turned heads by ditching the straight-faced earnestness that defied so many its predecessors, flaunting instead a sharp, cheeky sense of humour that was every bit as important as the plot twists.

Now, Sex Education is pushing boundaries too; becoming the most relatable show of its kind in years. The fact it pulls that off while also having Gillian Anderson, er, pulling a courgette off is quite something.

MORE: What year is Netflix series Sex Education set in?

MORE: What else has Sex Education star Emma Mackey been in as she returns for season 2?

MORE: Sex Education’s intimacy co-ordinator explains BTS secrets to ‘realistic’ sex scenes