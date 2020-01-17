several-people-missing-after-avalanche-slams-into-lake-tahoe-ski-resort

Multiple people have been reported missing after an avalanche slammed into a Lake Tahoe ski resort.

The wall of snow smothered the Alpine Meadows ski area on the California side of the famous lake resort around 11: 20am PST Friday morning.

Rescue crews have rushed to the scene in a bid to locate those swept away by the avalanche.

A Placer County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said: ‘Placer County Sheriff’s deputies are currently responding to an avalanche that occurred at Alpine Meadows this morning.

‘Search and Rescue is responding as well, as there are several unaccounted victims.’

Developing news story, more to follow.