several-people-missing-after-avalanche-near-lake-tahoe,-officials-say

Several people are missing after an avalanche sent snow barreling down the mountain at Alpine Meadows just west of Lake Tahoe on Friday morning, authorities said.

Placer County sheriff’s deputies announced on Twitter they were responding to the scene about 11: 20 a.m. A search and rescue team is also en route to help find victims, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities could not immediately be reached to provide additional information.

The Sierra Avalanche Center rated avalanche conditions Friday as “considerable” for all elevations. The center noted that a new layer of snow from this week’s storm brought a high degree of uncertainty to snowpack stability.

“Significant drifting of new snow has occurred near treeline and above treeline,” the center wrote.