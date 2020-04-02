several-downtown-gr-hotels-temporarily-merge-into-1

by: WOODTV.com staff

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Several downtown Grand Rapids hotels will consolidate into one hotel service to help fight COVID-19, AHC Hospitality announced Wednesday.

Services at the AC Hotel and the Courtyard by Marriott were temporarily suspended on March 25. In addition, operations at the JW Marriott Grand Rapids were suspended Wednesday, AHC Hospitality said in a statement.

Hotel services for those locations will be consolidated into one at the Amway Grand Plaza.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the JW Marriott said it looks forward to reopening as soon as possible.

JW Marriott Grand Rapids is temporarily closed. We regret any inconvenience and look forward to re-opening again as soon as possible. For questions, please call 616-242-1500.— JW Marriott GR MI (@ilovethejw) April 1, 2020

AHC Hospitality says food service will be provided from the Kitchen Counter by Wolfgang Puck and to guests by room-to-room delivery.

About 1,000 employees will be furloughed and supported through available financial relief programs.

“We will lean on our managers and remaining staff that can help provide cross-functional services to support the limited needs at the consolidated hotel, while ensuring all COVID-19 guidelines for guest and staff safety remain in place,” AHC Hospitality President Rick Winn said.

Across metro Grand Rapids, by Gerald R. Ford International Airport, hotels that spoke to News 8 Wednesday remained open, though some were holding essential travel only. A note at one hotel entry read, “If your activities/reasons for travel are not necessary to sustain or protect life, GO HOME.”

