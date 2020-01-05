several-dead,-dozens-injured-in-pennsylvania-turnpike-crash

January 5, 2020 | 9: 26am | Updated January 5, 2020 | 9: 26am

At least five people were killed and dozens injured in a massive pileup early Sunday on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, officials said.

The deadly collision involved several passenger vehicles, two tractor-trailers and a tour bus, which flipped on its side, according to Pennsylvania Turnpike spokesman Carl DeFebo.

DeFebo said there were five people pronounced dead at the scene in Mount Pleasant Township, which is around 30 miles east of Pittsburgh.

“About 60 patients have been transported to three area hospitals in Westmoreland County due to multi-vehicle crash,” DeFebo wrote on Twitter.

Excela Frick Hospitals said there were 25 victims, including nine minors, brought for treatment at the medical center. Their conditions are unknown.

It’s not clear what caused the accident amid a forecast of light precipitation and temperatures just below freezing.

DeFobo said it was “premature” to determine whether weather played a role in the crash.

With Post wires