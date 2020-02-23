seven-worlds,-one-planet-sneak-peek-reveals-another-major-reason-to-protect-antarctica

Saturday’s new episode of Seven Worlds, One Planet could not be coming at a better or more important time. The episode of the series — which showcases Earth’s seven continents, revealing their history and how they shape biodiversity and animal behavior — focuses on Antarctica, where weather stations recently recorded the hottest temperatures on record for the continent, which has led to widespread melting on glaciers.Protecting Antarctica and the vibrant wildlife that calls it and its rich surrounding waters home is imperative for the future of the planet. As Sir David Attenborough notes in the clip above from Saturday’s episode, which features a feeding frenzy involving the largest congregation of great whales ever filmed, the recovery of life in Antarctica’s waters, which are warming at an alarming rate, is so significant it has the potential to affect us all.

"Scientists have discovered that the Southern Ocean and the life within it soaks up twice as much carbon from the atmosphere as the Amazon rainforest," says Attenborough. "By protecting Antarctica, we don't just protect the life here, we are helping to restore the natural balance of the entire planet."

