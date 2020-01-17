seven-of-the-most-romantic-restaurants-to-take-your-valentine-in-2020

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner.

It might seem like it’s too early to nab yourself a table at a fancy restaurant but beware: the best places book up long before the amorous occasion actually takes place.

If Cupid has struck you with his arrow and you’re in need of somewhere special to take your darling – or a friend, for that matter – we’ve got you covered.

Here is our selection of some of the most romantic restaurants in London, guaranteed to provide an atmosphere that says l’amour. The rest is up to you.

Gordon’s Wine Bar, Charing Cross

It can be really tricky to find a space to sit, so try to go at more off-peak times and be ready to share your table with another couple. Try to get the seats deep in the exposed-brick cave at the back of the bar, as they are definitely the most romantic.

As for the food, it’s all about sharing: cheese and meat boards, tapas and cold plates.

Pair with wine, of course (it’s a wine bar, remember?).

Bleeding Heart, Farringdon

Bleeding Heart: an excellent name choice for a lovey-dovey restaurant, right?

Well, here’s a historical tidbit for you; the restaurant is actually named after the yard where it’s located, where a woman named Lady Elizabeth Hatton was apparently found murdered in the 17th century… so, that’s nice.

Don’t let that put you off though. The waiters are super attentive so you feel fancy, but aren’t all over you. The cheese trolley is a thing to behold (not the most romantic food, but a couple who cheeses together stays together).

Definitely make use of the wine advice, because they have some fantastic wines in stock.

Choose between The Bistro or The Tavern, book a table for two and gorge a three-course meal for £37.00.

Wright Brothers, Spitalfields

If your lover likes seafood, take them to The Wright Brothers. There are five venues to choose from, but we’d recommend the one in Spitalfields.

The specials change daily, picked up fresh from Brixham Market every morning, while the regular menu features treasures from the ocean such as stonebass ceviche and devilled whitebait, St Austell Bay mussels and monkfish fillet.

And let’s not forget the oysters, rumoured to be an aphrodisiac (just don’t blame us if you start feeling frisky at the dinner table).

Never tried an oyster? Swing by any day between 3pm to 6pm and splurp one down for just £1.

Clos Maggiore, Covent Garden

Clos Maggiore tops most lists for romantic dinners spots in London – in fact it has been voted most romantic restaurant in the world – so book a table early.

The space was designed to make people fall in love with roaring fires, candlelight and it’s most noticeable feature – the flowers decorating the ceiling.

Head chef Marcellin Marc creates beautifully-presented French cuisine used with locally sourced ingredients where possible and the food comes highly rated; his menus have been awarded three AA rosettes in the past.

Choose from a range of sample menus that feature delights such as roasted vermicelli pasta with native lobster, roasted black Iberian pork loin and burrata from Puglia with heirloom beetroot.

Galvin La Chapelle, Liverpool Street

If you’re about a romantic evening with amazing food, Galvin La Chapelle will not disappoint.

After all, it was once an actual chapel with arched windows and high stone ceilings – and this snazzy joint has a Michelin star to its name. Top tip: sit near the open kitchen and watch the chefs as they churn out succulent dish after succulent dish (we can all but guarantee you’ll drool over the food).

As for Valentine’s Day, there is, of course, a special menu.

Five courses for £125 is a bit pricey, but if you’re after something out of the ordinary or are celebrating an anniversary, it’s worth it.

Bingham, Richmond

Make no mistake, Bingham Riverhouse is a posh place (it’s in Richmond, after all) but the atmosphere is very relaxed.

Plus, it’s right by the river and is a super intimate space – Cupid would approve.

The Valentine’s Day menu is also available for vegetarians and vegans, and we love an inclusive approach, but be prepared to fork out the cash for the ‘seasonal fayre’.

A seven-course menu will set you back £95 and you can also add a wine flight to the mix for £165.

In other words: take someone you really care about, not your random Tinder hook-up.

10 Greek Street, Soho

We understand if you’re surprised by this choice.

No, 10 Greek Street’s sleek, contemporary interior and location (smack-bang in the middle of Soho) doesn’t scream date night, but that’s not why you should visit.

Here, it’s all about the food with seabass, braised rabbit, Longhorn beef and whole red mullet on the menu, alongside crumbed sweetbreads, butternut squash and more goodies. Top tip: get the burrata and thank us later.

The service is personal, the wine is affordable and the environment is very cosy.

The only downside is that it gets very crowded, so you might feel awkward sharing loving compliments or gentle embraces – but that’s what after dinner drinks are for, right?

MORE: Woman gets dumped weeks before her wedding – so she marries herself in Vegas instead

MORE: Man proposes to girlfriend outside Tesco, singing a song from the roof of his van

MORE: People are creasing at a sex toy review by a man who says the product was so good it almost ‘killed’ him