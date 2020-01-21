Seven arrested as PSNI seize £215m of assets in money laundering probe

Around £215m in criminal assets has been seized in Northern Ireland by the PSNI ­- in one of the largest money laundering investigations in the UK.

Seven people were arrested after 15 properties were searched across the country over the last two days following an 18-month investigation.

Eight searches were carried out on Monday in Banbridge, Newry and Omagh, while another seven took place yesterday in Belfast, Banbridge, Newry and Ballymena.

A senior PSNI detective also said properties were raided in Crossmaglen and Fintona.

In one of Monday’s searches at a farm close to Banbridge, five police vehicles were involved in a dawn raid at the property which had a number of CCTV cameras.

Detective Chief Inspector Ian Wilson described it as one of the most “significant live investigations into money laundering in the UK”.

The £215m was laundered over the last eight years and has been linked to drugs, prostitution and human trafficking.