sets-in-the-city:-nothing-else-matters-with-danny-howard-at-orange-yard

Your average Friday night with Danny Howard usually involves settling in for his Radio 1 show. This Friday is different, though: you’ll have to tune in from the Uber – on the way to party with him at his label showcase Nothing Else Matters.

The show must go on, and it certainly will with Danny rushing from the BBC studios to Soho’s Orange Yard around the block. It’s a brand new venue with low ceilings, an intimate feel and an impressive sound system – the perfect formula for a wicked night spot. It’s the sister venue of the iconic E1 and has the latest licence in Soho.

Last year Nothing Else Matters hosted an epic stage at Abode In The Park festival with Weiss, Mark Knight and Second City B2B George Smeddles. This will be the first party since the label relaunched last year. It has a strong connection to 90s rave culture and quality electronic music across the board and the feel of Friday’s party will strongly reflect this with a solid line up.

Harry Romero will kick the night off. He’s one of the most prominent New York house producers of the past two decades and a hero of Danny’s. He just released his track Sex Poem on Notting Else Matters which is flying off Beat Port – give it a listen before Friday.

Danny will arrive from the Radio One Studio to play a set from 1.30-3am. He’s spent the whole of January working in the studio and he’ll be giving you the first taste of some of the biggest tracks of summer 2020.

Following Danny from 3-5am is a set from Alex Virgo and Dance System Sorely playing B2B for the first time. Expect an onslaught of non-stop banging floor fillers crossing the genres of Chicago house, French house, techno, disco and everything in between. Prepare for a memorable night and thunderous bass. After all this weekend, Nothing Else Matters.

Insider Tip: Tune into Danny’s Big Club Mix at 11pm (listen out for Eli and Fur)

February 7, Orange Yard, Manette Street, W1D 4JB, residentadvisor.net

