seth-rogen’s-got-a-really-cute-canine-doppelganger-and-he’s-ok-with-it

In case you missed the internet over the last few days, allow us to fill you in.

There’s a dog out there who looks just like Seth Rogen (no, seriously) and the similarity has sent the web into meltdown.

The pooch in question? The Insta-famous Australian shepherd poodle Nori Porkchop, of course.

We can’t quite put our finger on it but in certain lights, that furry little cutie looks more like Seth Rogen than Seth Rogen does.

Anyway, Seth’s been alerted to his canine doppelganger and he thoroughly approves.

I’ve been tagged by dozens of people saying I look like this dog and I couldn’t be more flattered. https://t.co/x0y3fFmeMd — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 9, 2020

‘I’ve been tagged by dozens of people saying I look like this dog and I couldn’t be more flattered,’ the Knocked Up actor tweeted.

The 37-year-old helpfully attached a photo of Nori giving his signature dog-smile to the camera for reference.

Seth’s tweet naturally spawned even more memes, side-by-side comparisons and even other celebrities that Nori looks like – Jeff Daniels, anyone?

Once you see it you can’t unsee it https://t.co/hrHklAHJwa pic.twitter.com/N0BJD2XcjV — Hilarity for Charity (@Hilar4Charity) January 10, 2020

I see it pic.twitter.com/fMua7bc3Gy — Marcos (@MarcosAmparo3) January 9, 2020

If you didn’t love You don’t

him at his deserve him at pic.twitter.com/ZPLrNMFsRz — Nichohoho🎅🏽 (@nicolexavier111) January 9, 2020

Hilarity For Charity, the charity he founded with his wife Lauren Miller posted their own meme, writing: ‘Once you see it, you can’t unsee it.’

You really can’t.

Nori responded on Instagram suggesting they star in a film together, which, tbh, we would definitely go and see.

‘Hey! Seth Rogen thinks we are twins! Perhaps the next buddy comedy can feature Rogen and his canine counterpart,’ he wrote.

The cute pooch’s account currently has 16,000 followers but we reckon the count is sure to grow not that he’s rubbing shoulders with Superbad actors.





