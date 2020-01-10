seth-meyers-joked-about-the-maine-man-who-keeps-getting-attacked-by-foxes

Norman Kenney is now unofficially famous — for reasons he never anticipated.

The story of the 88-year-old resident of Bath, Maine, who has fought off rabid fox attacks twice in the last four months, made its way from national news outlets to late-night TV this week. As The Washington Post reported, Kenney was aggressively attacked for the second time last week, after he was forced to stomp to death a fox that charged at him in September.

“I wish I knew,” Kenney told the Post, when asked why he keeps getting attacked.

In his monologue Wednesday night, “Late Night” host Seth Meyers noted that there’s only one other person who can relate to Kenney’s experience.

“Usually, the only person whose the victim of this many fox attacks is Hillary,” Meyers joked, as the show flashed screenshots of Fox News’s negative coverage of former U.S. secretary of state and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

“Usually,” the New Hampshire-bred comedian added.

According to the Portland Press Herald, Kenney laughed when informed of Meyers’s joke Thursday.

“Well I’m not going to comment on that,” he said. “That’s politics for you.”

But as the Press Herald notes, the rabies issue is apparently no joke in Kenney’s hometown. Sixteen animals reportedly tested positive for rabies last year in Bath, which was the most of any community in Maine. And city officials have written to the state for help. For his part, Kenney told the Press Herald that he has armed himself with a canister of mace and is working to reinforce his collapsible cane.

“If I never see a fox again, it will be too soon,” Kenney told the paper.