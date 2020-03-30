seth-meyers,-andy-cohen,-and-more-late-night-hosts-set-tv-returns

Most late-night talk shows ( make that most shows, period) have gone on temporary hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, but their hosts are finding ways to improvise — and some are returning with full episodes sooner than expected. Many began offering fans their daily takes on the latest headlines via at-home monologues and short videos, and now some, including Seth Meyers, Andy Cohen, Stephen Colbert, and John Oliver, will be returning to TV with full episodes filmed from their homes. From showing off the healthcare curve chart from the bath to disinfecting an orange slice that fell on the floor to staging an impromptu charity concert from a family room, here’s how the hosts of late-night TV have been delivering new material — despite being isolated at home like the rest of us — and when their shows are returning.

Late Night with Seth Meyers

According to Variety, NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers will return Monday, March 30, with a remote interview between host Seth Meyers and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders. On Tuesday, Meyers will conduct a new interview, also remotely, with Senator Elizabeth Warren. For the time being, the show’s format is reportedly set to be a hybrid of remote interviews, new at-home segments, and previously aired material. During Late Night’s hiatus, Meyers has filmed new editions of regular segments like “A Closer Look” from home. The show’s last new in-studio episode was filmed March 11. Watch What Happens Live Andy Cohen, who revealed on March 20 that he had tested positive for coronavirus, is moving ahead with plans for Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen: @ Home. The Bravo talk series will return on Monday, March 30, with guests Nene Leakes, Lisa Rinna, and Jerry O’Connell. Cohen announced the news on Twitter, writing that he is “back and healthy.” The Late Show with Stephen Colbert The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is ending its hiatus Monday, March 30. Stephen Colbert announced his return on Twitter. “I’m staying at home and so is everybody who works for me,” Colbert tweeted. “But thanks to some amazing work by my staff and the CBS broadcasting folks, we will be back on Monday with new Late Shows. Until then-Stay Strong!” Colbert temporarily came back from hiatus earlier this month with a series of three online videos. On Monday March 16, the host returned with new material, delivering a monologue about social distancing from the comfort of his bathtub — don’t worry, he was wearing a tuxedo and he was covered in bubbles, so it’s not NSFW. “If you are watching this from home right now, know that you are doing the right thing. I’m at home. Every member of my staff is at home. ‘Cause we need to slow the spread of this virus. Epidemiologists call this ‘flattening the curve.’ But based on my current level of inactivity and stress-baking, I definitely will not be flattening my curves,” Colbert joked in the segment. Colbert noted that his entire staff was sent home as a result of COVID-19, but despite the change in circumstances (and, er, location), he still managed to throw in some timely cutaways to Donald Trump speaking — this time at those task force press conferences — so that he could take shots at the president’s management skills. “Some idiot disbanded Obama’s pandemic response team. We should really look into whoever was after President Obama. ‘Cause that guy screwed the pooch,” he said after reviewing one such clip. Lizzo, Lin-Manuel Miranda and More Streaming Free Concerts Amid Coronavirus Isolation Colbert also noted that he and the rest of us should be well-prepared for what we’re being asked to do right now. “At this time of national peril, we all have to do our part, and by do, I mean don’t. We all have to don’t our part. And there is no country in the world more prepared for that than the U.S.A.,” he said. “Turns out, Americans weren’t lazy couch potatoes this whole time. All that sitting on our asses and watching TV was actually training to save the world. To paraphrase John F. Kennedy, ask not what your country can do for you, ask how many episodes of Love Is Blind you can watch in one sitting.” The following night, Colbert again returned with a new original monologue from home. This time, it was more of a fireside chat, as he hosted the segment from his backyard fire pit. Not only was it a lengthier clip, but he also incorporated some music from bandleader Jon Batiste. If his technique with these monologues keeps working, Colbert might not even need to return to the studio when this is all said and done. Colbert followed the series up for a third night with another outdoor monologue, covering the news that the virus has now spread to all 50 states in the U.S. The segments then continued with a video of him changing a bike tube and having fun with his facial hair. Last Week Tonight With John Oliver John Oliver announced on Sunday, March 22 that HBO would air a rerun of Last Week Tonight instead of a new episode while production was shut down due to coronavirus concerns. Deadline now reports the show will be back Sunday, March 29, and Oliver will be taping the new episode from home. Real Time with Bill Maher Real Time with Bill Maher was another late-night show that shut down without airing new episodes the week of March 15. Deadline reports that Maher will begin filming new episodes from home, and the show will make its return on Friday, April 3 at 10/9c on HBO. Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Samantha Bee returned to TBS with full episodes beginning March 25, just one week after she delivered the first installment in her coronavirus era series “Beeing at Home,” promising to offer “daily tips for how to survive and thrive while also social distancing.” Delivering her jokes from a rundown cabin in the woods, Bee demonstrated (badly) in the first episode how to chop firewood and joked, “I don’t know how lumberjanes do it.” Bee went on to lament the fact that grocery stores have been overrun by people buying essentials in hopes of reselling them at a profit. “It’s deeply sad that the Beanie Baby of today is a two-ounce bottle of Purell, but here we are.” Highlights from Bee’s coverage include her notes on how the coronavirus is impacting small businesses and workers and an interview with an ER doctor who is on the front line of treating patients infected with coronavirus. Conan Conan O’Brien will return to his talk show on Monday, March 30 after a pre-scheduled hiatus led into the social distancing orders. He will also film new episodes of Conan entirely from home, featuring original monologues and web video interviews with various celebrities. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon While NBC has yet to announce when full episodes of The Late Show will return, Jimmy Fallon began his own at-home edition on Tuesday, March 17 to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day under quarantine, with his wife serving as camera operator for the segment and his dog and daughter joining in as the evening’s special guests. After experiencing some of the interruptions a lot of parents are dealing with as they juggle working at home and caring for children who are out of school — including showing off his daughter’s green poop emoji drawing that was supposed to resemble a shamrock — Fallon performed a song about the holiday to help raise money for the hunger-relief organization Feeding America. The effort wasn’t quite as polished as what we would normally see from The Tonight Show, but the delivery was endearing, personal, and, frankly, perfect for the moment. Fallon followed that up the next night with an at-home mini-show featuring his daughters, Franny and Winnie, who did the intro music and slid in for cameos, and celebrity guest Lin-Manuel Miranda, who played his own intro music on the keyboard and talked about his experience learning to home-school his children. This time, Fallon used the segment to promote BroadwayCares.org/help2020 to help theater artists affected by the shutdown. The segments have since continued with interviews of Jennifer Garner, Trevor Noah, John Legend, and Niall Horan. The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Trevor Noah announced that The Daily Show would be joining in on the hiatus hosting-from-home spree in mid-March with an at-home selfie video. He also invited audiences to watch him do some deep cleaning in his home with this short clip. On Wednesday, March 18, he got a bit more organized and delivered a full episode which covered the news of the U.S.-Canada border shutdown, the NBA suspension, and featured a chat with Roy Wood. Jr. He also used the segment to raise funds for NoKidHungry.org. Noah has subsequently covered news like Donald Trump’s plan to re-open the country’s businesses (and churches) by Easter and chatted with former surgeon general Dr. Vivek Murthy about the healthcare crisis that’s happening alongside the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. Jimmy Kimmel Live Jimmy Kimmel Live will end its hiatus Monday, March 30, Kimmel announced on Twitter Thursday. He also dropped the news that former Vice President Joe Biden, who is currently running for president, would the final guest on his shortened quarantine show on Thursday, March 26. “We are returning to TELEVISION with new episodes (also from my house) all next week,” he wrote. Per Deadline, guests for Kimmel’s first week back include Samuel L. Jackson, Jennifer Aniston, Jeff Tweedy, Grouplove, and more. Kimmel had already been shooting mini-monologues from his home while the show was on hiatus, keeping fans entertained and to stave off his own sense of boredom. “You know, you learn a lot about yourself when you’re isolated at home. For instance, I learned that I have two children, which is really something to find out. Thank god for television. My blood type right now is Disney Positive, Disney+, whatever they call it. We’ve watched Frozen II more times than the animators who drew it watched Frozen II,” he joked in his March 17 video. Kimmel also incorporated some thoughts on the latest news at the time, noting, “Yesterday, our president Donald Trump gave himself a 10 out of 10 for the way he’s handled this situation. He gave himself a 10, which, incidentally, is the same amount of testing kits that are currently available in the United States right now.” He also noted that Tom Brady’s decision to announce that he’d leave the New England Patriots on St. Patrick’s Day was a choice. “For people from Boston, this is like if Santa died on Christmas. This is terrible,” he joked. Kimmel closed the mini monologue by saying that he will be dedicating these webisodes to raising funds for different charitable causes, starting with NoKidHungry.org. Indeed, that Wednesday, he returned with a segment that covered the latest headlines — including the border closure, Nevada’s decision to close casinos, and Trump’s racist use of the phrase “Chinese Virus” — and also included a videochat with Guillermo, who was also at home. Kimmel’s charity of choice this time was the Red Cross. Through his “minilogues,” Kimmel has continued to interview other celebrities, including Dave Matthews and Courteney Cox. Courteney Cox, Who’s Bingeing Friends, Fails Miserably at Friends Trivia on Jimmy Kimmel Live Lights Out with David Spade David Spade has also been going lo-fi this week in the wake of the coronavirus. On Tuesday, March 17, he delivered his first monologue from home, updating fans on how his own family is handling the crisis. The following night, he returned with another quarantine chat — this time from a bunker in his house — and covering some recent celebrity news, like Flavor Flav’s 61st birthday and those wild results of The Bachelor. Spade has subsequently featured highlights like Bethenny Frankel’s face mask donations and Los Angeles’ designation of marijuana dispensaries as an essential service amid the city’s lockdown. Desus & Mero Showtime’s Desus & Mero will return Monday, March 30 at 11/10c, with new episodes recorded via webcam from hosts Desus Nice and The Kid Mero’s homes in the Bronx (from Desus’ famous sneaker room) and New Jersey, respectively. The show will continue to air new episodes on Monday and Thursday nights. Celebrity guest interviews will also be done via video. Showtime is currently offering a 30-day free trial for new subscribers. Find out which other television and entertainment productions have been impacted by the coronavirus here.