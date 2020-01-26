seth-macfarlane-donates-a-whopping-$1million-save-animals-affected-by-australian-bushfires

Looks like actor Seth MacFarlane isn’t just our favourite Family Guy, but he’s also our favourite animal man too after donating a whopping $1 million (£764,868.10) to an Australian bushfire animal charity.

The famous voice of Peter, Brian and Stewie Griffin gifted the large lump sum to the organisation Australia Zoo Wildlife Warriors, founded by the late Steve and Terri Irwin back in 2002.

And as a result of his kind donation, the charity will even be naming a whole ward after the acclaimed actor.

With over 480 million animal species reported to have been killed by the bushfires, the Wildlife Warriors will be using Seth’s donation along with others to help with the ‘influx’ of animals that have been affected by the blaze.

Posting their gratitude for the actor on their Twitter page they wrote: ‘A huge thank you to Seth MacFarlane for donating a million dollars to the Australian Zoo Wildlife Hospital to help with the influx of patients affected by drought and bushfire!

‘We’re so pleased to announce that we will be naming our new Koala Intensive Care Ward in recognition of Seth’s generosity.

‘Plans for the Perry MacFarlane Intensive Care Ward are well underway and we’ll soon begin construction on this crucial expansion to the hospital.

‘Thank you for being a Wildlife Warrior, Seth!’

The charity also shared a picture of what the construction of Seth’s new Koala ward might look like when it’s complete, accompanied by a cute picture of the the furry Australian animal that it will soon house.

Looks like the family just got a whole lot bigger, Seth.

Meanwhile, Seth’s long-suffering on screen family might be looking forward to a big Hollywood payout themselves after the cartoon creator confirmed he still plans on turning Family Guy into a movie.

News of the hit Fox TV show hitting the big screen first surfaced back in 2018, but fans have still been left waiting in suspense for anything to materialise.

While an exact date has yet to be set, the show’s creator Seth has confirmed that it is still very much on his list of things to tick off.

Speaking to Cinema Blend late last year, Seth said: ‘We’ve been talking about this for 10 years.

‘The Family Guy movie is still on my To-Do list… I have a pretty clear sense of what it’s going to be. I have for some time. But I just haven’t gotten around to it’.





