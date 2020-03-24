The Nightingale of India also deemed because the Daughter of the country, Lata Mangeshkar can be an absolute delight. She’s not only had our hearts however the whole of our soul with a melodic voice of hers.



Lata Mangeshkar may be the alchemist of the music industry. She knows how exactly to turn any simple song into pure gold and she actually is an expert at it. Her voice isn’t to be missed and when you haven’t any basic idea who she actually is, then believe me you’re missing a whole lot too many reasons for having music.



Below are a few tracks from Lata Mangeshkar’s heart to yours which will touch your soul. Both romantic along with sad songs to last for.

Romantic tracks:

Humko Humise Chura Lo,

Mehboob Mere,

Andekhi Anjaani,

Dholna,

Jiska Mujhe Tha Intezar,

Sad tracks:



Tere Bina Zindagi Se,

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham,

Lukka Chuppi,

Mujhse Juda Hokar,

Saathiya Nahi Jaana,

Well isn’t she incredible? Lata Mangeshkar has made an enormous lasting contribution to last ten years. For more updates, keep tuned in on iwmbuzz.com.