servant-season-2:-release-date-and-what-happens-next

With more questions than answers, fans are dying to learn more about Servant season 2 on Apple TV Plus! When can we expect it and what awaits?

After a bonkers finale, the premiere date for Servant season 2 on Apple TV Plus is all we can think about!

When will the streaming service drop season 2 and what can we expect to see? Before we dive into the details, please consider this your one and only warning that spoilers are ahead! Watch the complete first season of Servant before reading further.

All 10 episodes of Servant are now streaming on Apple TV Plus. If you are not a subscriber, I highly suggest you sign on for a free trial now that Servant and The Morning Show are complete and ready to be binge-watched! Despite The Morning Show being showcased by Apple TV as their main show, it is Servant who has stolen all the attention.

Servant has been captivating and addicting from the very beginning, and despite the puzzling finale that answered nearly no questions, it has all our attention. On that note, I have to say that I am slightly disappointed about the lack of answers the season 1 finale provides.

However, you have to give the series credit for still keeping the viewers’ interest. I have seen many complaints about how they were hoping to get some answers but didn’t get any. I have not at all, though, seen any comments about fans no longer interested in tuning in next season. That says a lot.

Servant can count on me next season! Apple TV Plus renewed the series for a second season ahead of the season 1 premiere, so, fear not (or in this case, maybe a little), more episodes are on the way! How soon will they get here, though? Don’t hold your breath!

If shows on Apple TV Plus are anything like any other series, it will typically be about a year before we see season 2 premiere. Servant dropped the first three episodes on Nov. 28, 2019. Therefore, season 2 may follow the same pattern and debut late Nov. 2020.

We’ll keep you posted!

What happens next

Honestly, it is anyone’s guess at this point! With how not one fan predicted Jericho’s death correctly, audiences have no idea what could happen next. A few things that we know for sure, are that May and George are part of a cult. May is the leader and appears to manipulate Leanne into using her “abilities” the way May sees fit. And, according to May, Dorothy is not worthy of Leanne’s miracles.

We also know Dorothy remembers what happened to Jericho in the last few minutes of the episode. Her breakdown and confusion next season are going to be absolutely heartbreaking! Will the Turner’s hunt Leanne down for answers? Will we ever know what the cult is about? For our sanity and sake, let’s hope so!

What are you most looking forward to seeing in Servant season 2? Watch all episodes of season 1 of Servant on Apple TV Plus, now.