servant-season-1,-episode-8-finally-begins-to-tie-it-all-together

The latest episode of Servant is one intense ride that had viewers on the edge of their seats as the pieces of the puzzle are finally coming together. What in the world happened to Jericho?

Eight episodes in and Servant on Apple TV Plus continues to keep us in the dark, but at least we are getting closer to the truth (for real this time). Spoilers ahead if you have not watched the latest episode! You’ve been warned.

Rupert Grint truly flexes his acting muscles in season 1, episode 8, “Boba,” with an amazing performance! His character Julian is at the center of it all and the emotions were coming out through the screen. At the same time, Julian continues to be what snaps us out of the nightmare with his fun one-liners. We can’t say “Boba” is much of a fun episode, though. If only one word can describe it, that’d be “frightening.”

Dorothy and Sean attend some TV awards for the news reporting field while Leanne and Tobe go on a bowling date. This leaves Julian taking on babysitting duties. An easy job when you are watching a doll, but Jericho is no longer a doll, at least the last time we all checked. But when Julian becomes curious after not hearing anything on the baby monitor, he enters the room and is horrified to find the doll.

Where is baby Jericho, the real brought-back-to-life baby? There are a few theories on this. One is that Wanda teamed up with Leanne to hide him in order to freak out Julian into telling Leanne the truth about what happened. Tobe does spot Wanda outside the home and she is carrying a car seat. However, the focus is more on the tragedy surrounding Jericho’s death.

In a series of flashbacks, we see Sean arrive to the scene of where it all happened. No one answers the door, there’s a rotting ham in the kitchen, and when he reaches the Jericho’s room, the window is wide open. We aren’t able to see anything else, just the window.

Let’s also not ignore the fact that food is a strong focus on the show, and likely not by coincidence. But the theories surrounding what the food can symbolize is too terrifying to even consider. Something terrible happened to Jericho, and Servant is preparing us all for a huge reveal.

