servant-season-1,-episode-10:-breaking-down-that-insane-finale

That’s a wrap for season 1 of Servant on Apple TV Plus! Frustrated by the final episode or still confused by it all? Let’s break down that insane season 1 finale.

Before you read ahead, please note there are significant spoilers! If you have not yet seen the season 1 finale of Servant on Apple TV Plus, do so and then come back to chat about it with us.

Servant season 1, episode 9 left us all with a lot of questions. Fans wondered how it would be possible to provide viewers with all the answers in just over 40 minutes. Well, it turns out Servant never truly intended to give us all of the answers. At least, not yet. The series seems to want to leave fans hanging until season 2, and many have found this frustrating.

I have to agree with the majority of fans. Season 1 of Servant left too many questions unanswered, and now we have to wait about a year (the time that is typically between two seasons) for explanations and closure. In the meantime, let’s discuss the crazy events from the season 1 finale by breaking down what we know and don’t.

Here’s something we know: Julian confessed it all to Leanne in a previous episode. She’s now fully aware of what happened to Jericho and was very upset with Dorothy. Leanne even punished Dorothy by playing tricks on her (the car alarm) and giving Dorothy food poisoning (never confirmed, but I know she did this). However, we don’t know what Leanne told Julian.

We thought this would be revealed in episode 10, but it’s apparently nothing important or Julian would have shared it with Sean and possibly even Dorothy.

Another fact we know, and this one is after watching episode 10, is that Aunt May and Uncle George are part of a cult, and May is the cult leader. They don’t appear to posses any powers, though. It seems Leanne is the only one with supernatural abilities. What are those abilities?

Well, Leanne can bring the dead back to life. However, if this is the case, why did Jericho turn back to a doll when she left Dorothy’s home? The dog that Leanne resurrected ran off just fine without her. Did May and George convince Leanne that Dorothy and Sean don’t deserve her miracles?

You have to feel bad for everyone involved. Sean had just fully accepted Jericho back into his life. Julian thought the nightmare was over. But there was no way Dorothy was going to live with this illusion forever. She was going to eventually snap out of it, remember what she did, and break down.

The last minutes of Servant shows Dorothy running to Jericho’s room and finding a doll. She’s confused, but stares at it with a familiar look. She knows this doll, and she remembers this doll. Dorothy picks it up and it all rushes back to her. There’s no mistake by her shocked face that Dorothy has remembered it all and is now even more confused.

Leanne’s final trick is making May, George, and everyone else from their cult (what are they all doing there?) vanish into thin air, back to their hometown, I assume? Will she truly never return? Will Dorothy and Sean ever get Jericho back?

Finally, did you catch May telling Leanne that Leanne is their servant, not the Turner’s? Could they be manipulating Leanne to do their bidding? It’s a heartbreaking, intense, and puzzling finale. Yet, we are addicted and more intrigued now than before.

Servant was renewed for a second season by Apple TV Plus. No premiere date is known just yet, so stay tuned!