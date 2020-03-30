Serious crash closes road west of Newaygo

Posted by — March 30, 2020 in News Leave a reply
Michigan

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: Mar 30, 2020 / 12: 34 PM EDT
/ Updated: Mar 30, 2020 / 12: 34 PM EDT

GARFIELD
TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are in the
scene of a significant crash just west of Newaygo.

The crash
happened around 10 a.m. on Bingham Avenue near W. 80th Street in Garfield
Township. Information regarding the amount of vehicles immediately involved had not been
available.

A stretch of
Bingham Avenue has been turn off while police clear the scene.

It’s unclear
if anyone was hurt in the crash.

News 8 is
working to have more information. Check with woodtv back.com for updates.

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

