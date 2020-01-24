serial-bigot-who-hurled-vile-racist-slur-at-neighbor-‘has-done-it-again’

A woman who was jailed for harassing a black couple was arrested again after shouting racial slurs at her neighbor, police and the neighbor said.

Amber Rocco, 40, was sentenced to 30 days in jail after she threatened a black couple with a knife and called them racial slurs at a strip mall in McMinnville, Oregon in January 2019.

She was charged with intimidation, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing and harassing in connection with the incident, which was caught on camera.

‘I got called a racist but I’m not a racist,’ Rocco said after video of the encounter was widely shared – and now she is in trouble with the law again for another alleged racially-motivated tirade.

Rocco was arrested on January 14 after she allegedly used mace on her neighbor while hurling racial slurs at her.

The neighbor, Barbara Helderman-Kinney, told KOIN 6 that Rocco sprayed her with mace while she shoveled snow outside her home in Idanha, Oregon.

‘She backed up, kept throwing snow, spinning her tires at me while I was digging. She had pepper spray on her and I wasn’t sure what that was,’ Helderman-Kinney said.

Helderman-Kinney said she asked Rocco what she was holding and the situation quickly escalated.

‘She said “pepper spray,” you know, the B-word, and she said “if you don’t know, go back to Mexico,”‘ Helderman-Kinney said.

‘My girlfriend said that’s the same thing they did in McMinnville – the same thing.’

Helderman-Kinney said she kept shoveling snow, but Rocco did not leave.

‘I just kept digging and I don’t remember what I said, and I just kept digging, and she held it out (the pepper spray). And I looked up at her and she was holding it just like she’d hold a gun,’ Helderman-Kinney told KATU 2.

‘I looking at her and said, “Just do it.” And she did.’ It was premeditated because she had the mace in her hand already, when she got out of the truck. And just her usual going around goading me and goading me and goading me.’

The incident was caught on surveillance cameras at Helderman-Kinney’s home.

Police said Helderman-Kinney did not tell deputies anything about Rocco’s alleged racial slurs, so it is not being considered a bias-based crime at this time.

Rocco has denied Helderman-Kinney’s claims.