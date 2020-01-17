sergio-garcia-shoots-69-to-move-within-two-of-abu dhabi-hsbc-championship-lead

The last time Sergio Garcia participated in a full-field event in the Arabian Desert, he gained infamy for being disqualified after digging up the greens in anger. Here at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, the Spaniard is back to doing what he does best – tearing up the course with a smile on his face.

A 69 took Garcia to eight-under and two of the halfway lead set by Italian Francesco Laporta. On a day when the breezes were strong enough to kick up the sand, Garcia put on the type of ball-striking display that made him so admired across the game. And, just as pertinently, there were none of the childish tantrums that have besmirched his reputation.

Indeed, it was difficult to equate this positive figure with the spoilt brat who took his frustrations out by damaging several putting surfaces with his club at last year’s Saudi International. Garcia turned 40 over the Christmas break and he arrived here at the start of the week promising that golf “would once see again the real Sergio”.

These are early days in 2020, but so far it is positive for the world No 41, who is desperate to reclaim the form that so memorably featured him breaking his major duck at the 2017 Masters.