sergio-aguero-equals-thierry-henry’s-premier-league-record-as-manchester-city-run-riot-at-aston-villa

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has equalled Thierry Henry’s Premier League record for the most goals scored by an overseas player.

Argentina international Aguero scored his 175th Premier League goal as Man City ran riot at struggling Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon.

Riyad Mahrez scored twice in the space of six minutes as the defending champions stormed into a two-goal lead at Villa Park.

🌠 @aguerosergiokun is now the joint 5⃣th top scorer in @premierleague history 🌠 pic.twitter.com/k5Zz1HHRlS — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) January 12, 2020

Aguero then netted his record-equalling goal, firing past Villa goalkeeper Orjan Nyland to put City three goals ahead over Dean Smith’s side.

Gabriel Jesus got in on the act just before half-time as Manchester City led 4-0 at half-time against a shell-shocked Aston Villa team.

Aguero now sits fifth in the list of all-time Premier League goalscorers, behind Frank Lampard, Andy Cole, Wayne Rooney and Alan Shearer.

