sergio-aguero-breaks-thierry-henry’s-premier-league-record-as-manchester-city-run-riot-at-aston-villa

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has broken Thierry Henry’s Premier League record for the most goals scored by an overseas player.

Argentina international Aguero scored his 175th and 176th Premier League goals as Man City ran riot at struggling Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon.

Riyad Mahrez scored twice in the space of six minutes as the defending champions stormed into a two-goal lead at Villa Park.

🌠 @aguerosergiokun is now the joint 5⃣th top scorer in @premierleague history 🌠 pic.twitter.com/k5Zz1HHRlS — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) January 12, 2020

Aguero then netted his record-equalling goal, firing past Villa goalkeeper Orjan Nyland to put City three goals ahead over Dean Smith’s side.

Gabriel Jesus got in on the act just before half-time as Manchester City led 4-0 at half-time against a shell-shocked Aston Villa team.

Aguero scored his second and City’s fifth of the afternoon shortly after half-time, cutting in from the left and slotting into the bottom corner.

The 31-year-old now sits fifth in the list of all-time Premier League goalscorers, behind Frank Lampard, Andy Cole, Wayne Rooney and Alan Shearer.

You don’t save those! 💥 A thunderous strike from Sergio Aguero has Manchester City 3-0 in front against Aston Villa. 📺 Watch on Sky Sports Premier League

📱 Follow #AVLMCI here:

📲 Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/uOdPU12S39 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 12, 2020

Speaking at half-time, Liverpool legend Graeme Souness told Sky Sports: ‘Manchester City are on fire. They have been sensational.

‘They are capable of producing performances like this against anybody, but Aston Villa haven’t been at it at all.’

Victory for Manchester City will see Pep Guardiola’s side leapfrog Leicester City into second place and close the gap on leaders Liverpool to 14 points.

MORE: Aston Villa fans leave stadium after only 28 minutes as Man City run riot

MORE: Man City keen on Jack Grealish as Pep Guardiola eyes summer rebuild





