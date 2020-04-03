🔥Serge Gnabry spotted in an Arsenal kit as 'agent' Mesut Ozil tweet delights fans🔥

Once a Gunner, always a Gunner… that’s life, according to Arsenal fans.

Serge Gnabry has moved on from his days struggling to get into the Arsenal first team, becoming one of Europe’s most highly-rated young forwards at Bayern Munich.

The player who was once deemed not good enough for West Brom has been starring for the Bundesliga champions this season, racking up goals in Germany and the Champions League before football across Europe was put on lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While players cannot currently train together, plenty are relying on technology to keep fit in group sessions – and Bayern are no exception.

During a group call with the Bayern squad, Gnabry was spotted wearing Arsenal’s ‘bruised banana’ away kit to send fans into a frenzy.

And not only fans, it seems… Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil duly spotted Gnabry’s sartorial elegance, and tweeted to the German international: “One a Gunner – always a Gunner? @SergeGnabry”.

Needless to say, Ozil’s tweet went down well with Arsenal fans declaring him as “Agent Mesut” – but it is likely to be wishful thinking at best.

While Arsenal are highly unlikely to have the sort of transfer funds needed to re-sign Gnabry, he has made it clear where his heart lies.

Gnabry scored four goals during Bayern’s 7-2 Champions League drubbing of Tottenham in north London earlier this season, and added another two in the 3-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

On both occasions, Gnabry declared after the matches that ‘London is Red’. So yes, Mesut – once a Gunner, always a Gunner.