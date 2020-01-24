serena-williams-struggles-to-hold-back-tears-in-press-conference-as-bff-caroline-wozniacki-retires

Serena Williams had to fight back the tears as she paid tribute to Caroline Wozniacki after the Dane – one of Williams’ best friends – said goodbye to professional tennis at the Australian Open.

Wozniacki had confirmed prior to the Australian Open that this would be her farewell tournament before retiring and she was the denied the chance to face Williams one last time in the fourth round when they both exited the competition on Friday.

The 29-year-old lost in three sets to Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur while Williams was sent crashing out of the tournament by China’s Wang Qiang.

Williams, who was one of Wozniacki’s bridesmaids at her wedding, revealed that she had already spoken to her good friend in the locker room after their respective defeats and paid a heartfelt tribute to her long-time friend.

Asked if she had spoken to Wozniacki already, Williams said: ‘Yeah, she came into the locker room afterwards and we were both kind of bummed about our matches.

‘But, you know, it’s not the end of the world, things go on and, well, I can play better – I don’t know if she’s going to play any better anymore!

‘It’s just, it’s so fresh. We’ll see. It’s really fresh right now for her retirement and… mostly that.’

On Wozniacki’s career, she continued: ‘Yeah she’s had an amazing career and- oh my God, I’m getting emotional!

‘Oh my God. I’m going to miss her. Jeez! Guys, let’s not- I can’t answer Caroline questions I’m going to be crying!

‘She’s one of my best friends in the world and we’ll have a great life for the rest of our lives together. But I will miss her out on tour.’

Wozniacki was joined by her family for a special on-court ceremony after her defeat, which culminated with a special tribute video.

‘I think what happened today was perfect,’ she said. ‘It was a packed stadium. People stood up. There was Sweet Caroline through the microphones. People were clapping. I had the Danish flag at my back.

‘I had my family there. I had people closest to me [who] were all here, or watching on TV and supporting me. I don’t think I could have scripted it any better. I think it was the perfect moment.’





