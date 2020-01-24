serena-williams-knocked-out-by-china’s-wang-qiang-at-australian-open

Serena Williams’s bid for a record-equalling 24th grand slam singles title at the Australian Open ended with a shock third-round loss to China’s Wang Qiang.

When they met at the US Open last summer, Wang won just one game and 15 points, but it was a completely different story this time as the 27th seed claimed a 6-4 6-7 (2) 7-5 victory.

Williams won her first tournament in three years in Auckland earlier this month and arrived in Melbourne with a determined intensity that seemed to indicate she was ready to put four recent grand slam final losses behind her.

It would have been fitting, meanwhile, had the 38-year-old finally moved level with Margaret Court in Melbourne as the tournament marks the 50th anniversary of her calendar Grand Slam.

Wang is a much better player than she showed in New York but few would have given the 28-year-old much of a chance of reversing the result.