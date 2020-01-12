serena-williams-delight-as-she-kicks-off-new-season-by-ending-three-year-title-drought

Serena Williams spoke of her sense of relief after opening the new tennis season with her first singles title for almost three years. In Auckland on Sunday, she overcame fellow American Jessica Pegula in straight sets: 6-3, 6-4.
The result has convinced the world’s bookmakers that the next month could be the moment when Williams finally equals Margaret Court’s record of 24 majors. Her odds to win the Australian Open, which begins a week on Monday, have been slashed to 9-2, while everyone else is at around 8-1 or more.
The victory also earned a glowing tribute from United States president Donald Trump. “Congratulations to Serena Williams on another big win,” he said on Twitter. “She is a great player and an even greater person.” Williams was satisfied with her work.
“It feels good,” said Williams. “It’s been a long time, I think you could see the relief on my faces. I have been playing for so long and been through so much and I’m happy to be doing something I love.”
Finals have been a great source of disappointment for Williams since she beat sister Venus to lift the 2017 Australian Open crown. Remarkably, she did it while eight weeks pregnant with daughter Alexis Olympia.
Since returning from maternity leave, however, she has found it increasingly difficult to close out tournament wins. She reached the final of both Wimbledon and the US Open in each of the last two seasons, without getting over the line in either. She also lost the final of Toronto last summer to up-and-coming Canadian prospect Bianca Andreescu.
So could this be the moment that the dam breaks? Williams has certainly been clinical in Auckland this week, dropping only one set in the singles, and reaching the final of the doubles as well – although she lost that one in the end – with her buddy Caroline Wozniacki.
Physically, she looks in better fettle than we have seen her for a while – a riposte to the theory that your physical conditioning declines in the late 30s. The larger question is what will happen if she fights her way through to another grand-slam final – the 33th of her extraordinary career – in Melbourne. Will she will be able to relax enough to produce her best?
Whatever happens, this latest success underlines her status as the greatest player of all time. She has now achieved the almost unimaginable feat of winning WTA titles in four different decades.