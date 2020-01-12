serena-williams-delight-as-she-kicks-off-new-season-by-ending-three-year-title-drought

Serena Williams spoke of her sense of relief after opening the new tennis season with her first singles title for almost three years. In Auckland on Sunday, she overcame fellow American Jessica Pegula in straight sets: 6-3, 6-4.

The result has convinced the world’s bookmakers that the next month could be the moment when Williams finally equals Margaret Court’s record of 24 majors. Her odds to win the Australian Open, which begins a week on Monday, have been slashed to 9-2, while everyone else is at around 8-1 or more.

The victory also earned a glowing tribute from United States president Donald Trump. “Congratulations to Serena Williams on another big win,” he said on Twitter. “She is a great player and an even greater person.” Williams was satisfied with her work.

“It feels good,” said Williams. “It’s been a long time, I think you could see the relief on my faces. I have been playing for so long and been through so much and I’m happy to be doing something I love.”

Finals have been a great source of disappointment for Williams since she beat sister Venus to lift the 2017 Australian Open crown. Remarkably, she did it while eight weeks pregnant with daughter Alexis Olympia.