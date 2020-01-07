serena-williams’-daughter-olympia-is-just-the-cutest-in-her-pink-princess-skirt-during-family-trip-to-the-zoo

Serena Williams’ daughter Olympia officially wins the award for the cutest toddler.

The two-year-old looked nothing short of adorable on a family day out to the zoo in New Zealand with her tennis ace mum and dad, Alexis Ohanian, on Sunday.

They stopped by Auckland Zoo to treat little Olympia and the tot made sure she was dressed to impress for the occasion in her best princess skirt and trainers. Cool and cute.

She wore a pink quilted jacket, while mum Serena wrapped up, despite it currently being summer in New Zealand, in a striped coat and leopard print scarf.

And looking like she was having an absolute ball, Olympia, who Serena says ‘just loves animals’, was spotted pointing out her favourite zoo residents, while running between enclosures.

Their little visit comes ahead of Serena’s scheduled appearance at the Australian Open. The competition is being held in Sydney and Serena is set to play her first competitive match in three months against Svetlana Kuznetsova – a former two-time Australian Open winner.

While Serena has a whole host of tennis trophies under her belt too, including 23 Grand Slam titles, she says her ‘greatest accomplishment’ in life is giving birth to daughter Olympia.

Celebrating Olympia’s second birthday back in September, Serena shared a photo from the moment her little girl was born to Instagram and wrote: ‘The last 2 years have been my greatest accomplishment.’

Alexis, meanwhile, said: ‘How has it already been two years? Happy cake day @olympiaohanian. Thank you for being the greatest thing we’ve ever done.

‘And thank you for teaching me that every parent in the US deserves those first months with their newborn. I’m a better business leader because of it.’





