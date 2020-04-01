Serena Williams’ Daughter Looks Just Like A Disney Princess In Sparkly Gown – Check Out The Adorable Quarantine Video!

The tennis champion took to social media to share a super cute clip that featured her husband Alexis Ohanian and their super cute daughter, Olympia! Serena Williams felt like showing off her adorable family while in quarantine it seems and it’s safe to say that she really managed to make everyone either jealous or just melt from too much cuteness!

The sweet video in which she introduced her ‘starting lineup,’ formed by the hubby and the precious daughter, who ‘loves to sing,’ was filled with laughter and love.

Judging by this post and others similar to it, one would assume that the isolation amid the coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic has not been too bad at all for Serena Williams!

After all, she has her adorable little family with her at all times so what reason would she have to hate having to be at home all the time?

Of course, it’s not so simple and there are many other factors that could have put a damper on Serena’s mood but still, she’s managed to stay in high spirits through it all thanks to her baby girl and her loving husband.

The video that she posted yesterday was about her ‘starting lineup,’ but, it was not really about tennis since the 2 year old did not even have a tennis outfit on.

In fact, she looked like a gorgeous princess from a fairytale in her sparkly purple dress!

It really seems like having to stay in the house at all times has not caused the family of three to get bored and they still dress up for fun, especially if that means dressing the toddler up in such gorgeous attire as if she was a doll.

Not only does she look the part of a Disney princess, she also has the same hobbies as one!

The proud mother revealed that ‘She loves to sing, she loves to dance.’

As for what she likes the most to sing and dance to, it turns out that it’s ‘Baby Shark!’

Serena went on to update her fans on what they have been doing in quarantine, saying that: ‘We’re at home. We’re loving our life. I’m loving my husband. And we’re having a lot of fun.’



Post Views:

0





