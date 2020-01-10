serena-williams-and-caroline-wozniacki-react-after-advancing-in-auckland-doubles-and-singles

Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki booked their spot in the doubles final of the ASB Classic in Auckland – and there’s still the possibility they could face off in the singles!

The pair beat Belgian duo Alison Van Uytvanck and Kirsten Flipkens 7-6 (11-9) 6-2 to book their spots in Sunday’s doubles final, where they will face an all-American partnership with Cori “Coco” Gauff and Caty McNally taking on Asia Muhammad and Taylor Townsend in the other semi-final on Saturday.

Williams and Wozniacki had earlier won their respective singles matches, beating Germany’s Laura Siegemund and Julia Gorges to move into the semi-finals of the singles, and they’re both at least guaranteed one final in the doubles.

‘It feels great,’ said Wozniacki of reaching the final. ‘It’s been so much fun.

‘We started moving our feet really well in the second set and Serena always has my back out there so it was awesome, so much fun.

‘I’m so happy to be here, happy to be playing with Serena, so happy to be through in the singles.’

Williams said: ‘She’s always been great at the net and she’s getting even better. It’s been really fun.’

On the possibility of meeting each other in the singles final as well, Williams added: ‘I’ve done it before with my sister so I’m good at this.

‘We’re still really close, me and my sister, so I’m sure me and Caroline will still be super close.

‘We’ve still got to win matches, we’re not in the final yet!’

Williams only participated in four events outside of Grand Slams in 2019 – and failed to complete all of them due to a string of injury concerns – but is confident she is finding her feet ahead of the first Grand Slam of the year at the Australian Open.

‘It was good for me to just fight, you know,’ the 38-year-old said after her 6-4 6-3 win over Siegemund.

‘She has a really good game, and she stepped up and hit a lot of good winners, so it wasn’t really easy. I just had to step up and play a little better, and hopefully get through it.

‘I definitely feel that [I’m starting to get into good shape for the Australian Open], and I feel like my match yesterday [against Christina McHale] was great.

‘It’s great that I went three sets, and it’s great that I ran so much. I came out today just overall feeling better and doing better.

‘Especially the match fitness – I’m super fit, but match fitness is a little different, so I think all these matches are really helping.’

While Williams faces an intriguing encounter with teenage compatriot Amanda Anisimova – one of the hottest prospects on the WTA Tour – Wozniacki, who will retire after the Australian Open, will take on world No. 82 Jessica Pegula.

‘I’ve had so many tough matches against Julia in the past, and I knew this one was going to be tough as well,’ Wozniacki said after beating defending champion Gorges.

‘She has a big serve and big shots, so I needed to be ready for every point. I’ve been serving really well this week, so I hope it can continue.’

