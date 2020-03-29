Sequel To Girls Trip May Be Delayed Tiffany Haddish Reveals – There’s Behind The Scenes Drama

Tiffany Haddish, the Night School star, recently revealed there may be some behind-the-scenes drama between the cast and the studios. Reportedly, all of the women involved have been asking for “too much money,” Haddish revealed.

The Union Journal reported on the star’s words regarding the potential sequel, stating that she, Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah, and Regina Hall were all asked to be in the new movie, however, the price of securing them is simply too high.

While at the Natural Resources Defense Council’s Night of Comedy, Tiffany shared some of the details. Page Six reported on the comedienne’s remarks, in which she stated that while she was hoping for a sequel to the popular film, acquiring all of the actresses has been a challenge.

According to Haddish, the studios and the women were all aware of how much money they could make, but the studios didn’t want to pay up. A source over at Universal Studios said to Page Six, however, that there wasn’t a scrip in development at this point and the movie isn’t being made.

While that’s unfortunate, it’s possible the film will still be produced, because she and the other women may take matters into their own hands. Put another way, Haddish admitted they were considering writing the script themselves.

Haddish added they might not even make another Girls Trip, and instead, may choose to make something else entirely. As fans of the actress know, Girl’s Trip was the film that catapulted Tiffany’s career into the stratosphere.

While she has been working for years, Girl’s Trip was the film that really put her on Hollywood’s radar. Haddish is known for her great sense of humor and sense of candor, but it has got her in trouble in the past, including when she claimed she slept with Chingy back in the 2000s.

During an appearence on The Breakfast Club, Tiffany claimed she and the rapper hooked up when she was much younger. Chingy officially responded, however, arguing that nothing ever happened between them at all.



Post Views:

0





