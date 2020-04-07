sequel-for-2017-hit-“zelda”-is-under-production:-here-is-the-glimpse-of-updates-and-expected-launch-date!!!

Zelda season 2 has been officially confirmed by Nintendo after a wild hit of its first season. It is currently under development, but a magnificent trailer has been launched, pointing to a darker theme for the next mainline Zelda. All the updates from the release date to the trailer and new features will be available here.As of now, there is no official confirmation for the release date. Nintendo drops the bombshell at the end of E3 2019, which confirmed that production is underway. And Japanese publisher looking for a 3D level designer in 2018 have confirmed our suspicion.How is this sequence different from the earlier part of Breath of the Wild, and when can we expect to put our hands on it?Breath of the Wild is one of the best games from 2017. This sequence will add some features keeping previous thrill alive. We can play it on Nintendo Switch. It’s expected to be released this year. However, no date is fixed yet. Leakers have confirmed that the date may shift into 2021.The trailer was released at E3 2019, and glimpse was spectacular with link exploring an underground chamber- with some mysterious runes, glowing hands, and a new hairstyle. The trailer definitely set internet in the fire, Suffice said, “We are excited.”Trailer is very short of only 82 seconds with no dialogues. Whatsoever but it has lots of clues to declutter its sequence.It showed Link and Zelda exploring undergrounds with creepy tendrils floating around. They are riding some wild animals similar to elephants, but a dead soldier suddenly appears. Is this the return of Ganondorf? At last, it ends with shake and dust and a message – “The sequel to legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is in development.”