sensata-technologies-to-close-carrick-site-with-270-jobs-lost

Sensata Technologies has announced the closure of its Carrickfergus site with the loss of almost 300 jobs.

The company makes tyre pressure monitoring systems and was previously Schrader Electronics.

It blamed a drop in demand for its products for the decision.

It has had a significant manufacturing and research and development presence in Northern Ireland since its 2014 acquisition of Schrader, which was founded in 1988.

It has been considered a world leader in the design and manufacture of valve, mechanical and electronic system components and sensing technologies.

The company has 1,178 employees in Northern Ireland. The Carrick site is to close in early 2021 following a consultation with employees.

A small number of jobs at its second Antrim site will also be affected.